CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Cumberland County will pay $500 to retain an expert for a defendant charged with murder and concealing a homicidal death.

That’s according to court records filed in the case against 24-year-old Lance T. Newcomb following a court appearance in Cumberland County on Monday.

The prosecution reportedly objected to the defendant’s motion to have the county pay for the services of an expert.

Judge Jonathan Braden, however, stopped shy of granting all of the defendant’s motions and denied the appointment of new counsel for Newcomb.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for December 4 at 10 a.m., while a jury trial is currently scheduled for March 20, 2024.

Newcomb’s charges are in relation to an Illinois State Police investigation into the death of Ryan L. Waggoner, of Lerna, Illinois. Waggoner’s remains were reportedly found at the home of Hiley Schulte, who has been charged with concealing the death. A third woman, Angela Newcomb, has also been charged with concealing the death and obstruction in relation to the incident.

Schulte is scheduled to next appear in Crawford County court arraignment on Nov. 22. While Angela Newcomb has a pre-trial set for Dec. 13 in Crawford County.