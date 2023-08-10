CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People with disabilities now have a tool to help find places in Champaign County that can accommodate their needs.

Experience Champaign-Urbana set up a website to help people narrow down businesses with certain accessibility features. People can filter their search for places with suitable light or noise levels, space in bathroom stalls and automatic doors.

This tool is over a year in the making, and it’s widened the scope on where people with special needs can go.

“So many people these days have some sort of disability,” said Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement. “The numbers are quite staggering.”

She said those staggering numbers inspired Experience Champaign-Urbana to create a directory making it easier for people to learn about which places meet their needs. They partnered with Community Choices, a nonprofit helping people with certain needs.

Community Choices Director Becca Obuchowski said the website doesn’t imply one setting is better than another because everybody needs different things. Some people, for example, might want a noisy setting.

“For them, that is accessible,” she said. “Whereas for somebody else who maybe finds loud noises to be very overwhelming, that same accessibility feature might be a barrier to entry.”

Patty Altstetter helped with the development of experiencecu.org‘s new feature. She also has a son with autism.

She said knowing what is accessible ahead of time is a big help, and the site has way more than just wheelchair ramps.

“From my own son’s perspective, I thought, ‘Is the signage good?'” she said. “If he walked in with an intellectual disability, would he know that this is a restaurant where you order at the counter, or is it a restaurant where you sit down and a waitress comes to you?”

Experience CU also got help from the University of Illinois and their students, as well as people with disabilities to physically explore places listed on the site. Altstetter said accessibility awareness isn’t only for people, but businesses too.

“Hopefully, the more people become aware, the more they’ll pay attention to those things themselves and see their own businesses maybe just a little bit differently,” Altstetter said.