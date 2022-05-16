OGDEN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Forest Preserve District has announced that construction will begin on a 1.5 mile trail through the Village of Ogden this month, and that it will be completed by fall.

The trail will connect St. Joseph to Ogden, and once the entire trail is finished, it will span 24.5 miles in total, while connecting Champaign and Vermillion County. There are currently 6.7 miles of trail complete from Urbana to St. Joseph, and there’s an additional 3 miles of trail between Oakwood and Kickapoo State Park.

Similar to the trail section in St. Joseph, the surface of the Ogden trail will be asphalt through town and become crushed gravel as it heads out of town toward the county line. The trail will span between County Roads 2650E and 2800E.

“After this section is complete, we will work with our partners to build the remaining sections of the KRT,” Executive Director Lorrie Pearson said in a news release.

Funding for this trail comes from a $949,430 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Illinois Transportation Program and a $118,678.75 State of Illinois grant match. Any remaining costs will be provided by the Champaign County Forest Preserve District and the Forest Preserve Friends Foundation.