Expanding access to vaccines

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker just introduced a measure that expands access to vaccines for children.

Now, more children with financial need can get free shots, and public health departments don’t have to pay for it.

Free vaccines for children with medicaid isn’t a new policy, but not all kids with financial need qualified.

Families who were in need, but made too much money to qualify for Medicaid, were excluded from free shots.

Now they can get them at no cost, with this change from the Pritzker administration and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The vaccines come to public health departments for free.

All that some public health departments are waiting for is the vaccine stock to come in, so they can start providing them.

“Being able to have parents come in here and not worry about the cost of a vaccination…that’s a huge barrier when you’re trying to keep up with the recommended vaccination schedule for children and adolescents,” said Brian Meline, director of maternal and child health at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has a list of recommended vaccines for children.

The vaccinations covered are the ones on this list.