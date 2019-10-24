Exonerated woman shares her story

SPRINGFIELD, Il.. (WCIA)– A woman from Indiana spent 17 years in prison for a crime she did not commit. Now, she is sharing her story with people around Central Illinois.

Kristine bunch was convicted of arson and the murder of her three-year-old son. He died when her home caught on fire in the nineties. She was exonerated in 2012. Files her attorney subpoenaed showed that floor samples from her son’s room tested negative for accelerants. The only place kerosene was found was in the living room where a heater was being used in the Winter. Bunch said her trip to Illinois is about awareness.

“It’s very hard to go back and relive losing my child all over again, but it’s also necessary because I need people to realize that this can be something that happens. An accident, and you can end up in prison for it. We want to make sure that doesn’t happen to anybody ever again,” Bunch said.

Bunch was only 22 years-old and pregnant with another son at the time of her arrest. She said that made her journey extremely difficult as she missed essential parts of his childhood. She enjoys spending time with him now that she is out.