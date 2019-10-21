Exhibit to explore the lives of formerly incarcerated men

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The latest exhibit at the University Y’s Art @ the Y, is in partnership with the Education Justice Project and is called “Free Again.”

It will feature photographs and stories of formerly incarcerated men.



The exhibition will highlight 18 individuals who served extensive prison sentences, most of whom were sentenced when they were very young.

Despite all odds and the extreme difficulties of growing up in prison, they have emerged as strong and caring men, willing to give of themselves to strengthen their communities.

“’Free Again‘” is a powerful and visually arresting exhibit that will encourage viewers to question the value and morality of long-term incarceration, and perhaps even of penal incarceration itself,” said Rebecca Ginsburg, Director of EJP.

Ginsberg explains that the exhibit honors these men and shares their stories through photographs and narratives, celebrating the sometimes forgotten aspects of freedom so easily taken for granted.

The mission of the Education Justice Project is to build a model college-in-prison program that demonstrates the positive impacts of higher education upon incarcerated people, their families, the communities from which they come, the host institution, and society as a whole.

Free Again

October 24 – January 10, 5 – 7 p.m.

University YMCA- Murphy Gallery

1001 South Wright Street