Ex-University of Illinois officer faces sex assault charges

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A former University of Illinois police officer has been charged with sexual assault, sexual abuse and intimidation for alleged attacks on four women in incidents that date back to June 2012.

Jerald E. Sandage of LeRoy was arraigned Thursday in Champaign County Circuit Court. The charges are the culmination of an investigation that began in the fall of 2018, when one of the alleged victims reported that Sandage had non-consensual sex with her.

The 48-year-old Sandage was arrested Wednesday and is being held in lieu of $3 million bond in the Piatt County Jail.

