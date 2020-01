DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police are looking for a suspect they said was involved in an altercation on Sunday.

Decatur Police Sergeant Josh Sheets said it happened early Sunday afternoon near West Cerro Gordo and North Van Dyke Streets. A man was taken to the McDonald's on West Eldorado for food when he got into an argument with the suspect. Sheets said the suspect wanted the man's friend to move their car. There were two other people in the car. After the argument, the victim got into the car and they drove away.