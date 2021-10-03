Eviction moratorium officially ends

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – After a year and a half, the pause on evictions in Illinois is now officially over. That means anyone who hasn’t been able to keep up with rent can face being kicked out of their home.

“It’s absolutely terrifying, because you don’t know what’s going to happen next, and these are people,” Corinne Chamberlain, from Danville, said.

It’s a story we’ve been following for you for months now. Covering the situation from all angles.

Chamberlain said she believes proper housing should be a human right, especially during the pandemic

“We should have had a national rent freeze, and mortgage freeze, because so many people have been affected by COVID, and it’s just the right thing to do,” she said.

Chamberlain said she personally doesn’t know anyone affected by the pause lifting, but she said she still feels for those who are.

“My heart really goes out to them. It does, I mean I really don’t know what to say. It’s just a terrible situation and our government has failed us,” she said.

When it comes to the landlords. Chamberlain said there are more things out there for them.

“Well, there’s plenty of jobs. I mean it’s always something that’s said to the working class. If you’re not happy with the job you have, go get another one. They should take their own advice,” she said.

For months, it’s been unclear how many people would be sent packing after today.

That’s partially because evictions couldn’t even be filed in court in the latest version of the moratorium until August 1st.

Since then, the number of filings has fluctuated each day at the Champaign County courthouse. Associate judge Brett Olmstead said it’s been an average of 3 a day, but the numbers from the past week show just how murky things are.

On Monday, and Tuesday, no cases were filed. Wednesday, there were two. Then, Thursday, 28 evictions were filed, and Friday, four.

Judge Olstead said Thursday’s cases came from the same law firm. He expects a large case load come Monday morning. 57 are on the docket.