CHAMPAIGN-URBANA (WCIA) — Imagine you have never even been on a road bike. Then imagine training to ride that bike cross country.

A total of 17 students from the U of I are doing it for a good cause. They’re biking more than 4,000 miles from New York to San Francisco this summer.

All in the name of cancer research, right here in Central Illinois.

It’s why the members of the Illini 4,000 team are today’s everyday heroes.

It’s a story most people won’t ever be able to tell, but Illini students are training to tell it themselves.

“My biggest inspiration is I’ve had a couple of family members who were diagnosed with cancer and luckily they beat it,” said Laurel Racette.

It’s why Racette and more than a dozen other U of I students are preparing for the ride of their lives.

“My hometown is downwind from a medical sterilizing plant that’s been releasing carcinogens into the air for decades so a lot of people in my neighborhood have been getting diagnosed with very rare forms of cancer,” said Racette.

Her team’s goal: raising $150,000 for cancer research in Central Illinois.

“I mean I’ve gotten plenty of reactions that are like are you okay? but yeah it seems just like just such a wonderful cause, it’s like a once-in-a-lifetime sort of deal,” said another member of the team.

For Racette, it’s two once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. She’s never been on a road bike.

“I say go big or go home, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity just seeing the country and being able to do it with people my age and a very supportive team. It’s honestly been one of the best team environments I’ve ever been in,” said Racette.

This summer that team will come together to ride 4,000 miles in two weeks.

“I wanted to be able to contribute and fundraise and give back while I can,” said Racette.

You can follow the team’s ride, send them encouraging messages, and donate online starting May 26 here.

If you’d like to nominate an everyday hero you can send a message to Brandon Merano TV on Facebook, or send an email with “Everyday Hero” in the subject line to news@wcia.com.