CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In Illinois nearly 13% of children are food insecure — that’s about 400,000 children. Since the pandemic food insecurity in Central Illinois has hit historic levels.

So every Wednesday folks at Hope Center Food Pantry help people in Champaign County with the things many of us take for granted. It’s why their volunteers are today’s everyday heroes.

On Wednesday afternoons, volunteers at Hope Center Food Pantry are busy bringing food to some of Central Illinois’s most in need like Barbara Gustafson.

“During Covid, we became both unemployed and retired and then had health issues so it was helpful,” said Gustafson.

Helpful to the hundreds of families Hope Center Food Pantry feeds every month.

“What seems like little becomes very much and very important,” said Gustafson.

A little loving help goes a long way. Giving more than just meals.

Paula Barickman – hope center food pantry director

“We use the phrase sharing God’s love in a practical way and I think that’s the heart of this ministry we want people to know they are loved and cared about and food is one of the most basic ways to do that,” said Paula Barickman, Hope Center Food Pantry director.

It’s why Paula Barickman has been doing this for more than 25 years and doesn’t plan on stopping helping others anytime soon.

“It’s just a blessing to be here,” said Barickman.

The Hope Center Ministry Food Pantry is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-Noon and 5-6 p.m.

If you want to learn more about the pantry or get involved, you can do so here.

If you’d like to nominate an Everyday Hero, message me on Facebook at @BrandonMeranoTV, or send an email with Everyday Hero in the subject line to news@wcia.com.