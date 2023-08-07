CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One Champaign man said a calling from the man above drove him to restore a historic church. Now, he is blessing his old congregation by renovating a Champaign landmark free of charge.

At Salem Baptist Church in Champaign sits a historic landmark with more than 100 years of history.

“Jesus called me to do this,” Eric Dixon said. “I’m just a vessel in this.”

Dixon has been part of that history since he was a kid. From writing his first love letter at the church many years ago to now, where his faith and countless other memories at Salem Baptist have brought him back to his old church, renovating it one brush, scrape and rail at a time.

“Your hand and arm is an extension of the brush now,” Dixon added. “The brushes are so advanced you let the brush do the work.”

And it’s where the idea popped into Dixon’s head.

“Yes, paint for Jesus,” Dixon said.

Paint for Jesus wasn’t enough. Decades later, Dixon is writing another love letter, not with paper and pen, but with a lot of hard work in the church parking lot overgrown with weeds.

“While I was whipping this church into shape, God was whipping his soldier into shape at the same time,” Dixon explained. “This is only fun to you when you make it fun,” Dixon added. “So you have to have the joy inside yourself. When I’m up here alone, I’m never alone because I let his spirit guide me.”

His work has led Dixon back to a life of faith.

“I’m just standing on the shoulders of greatness,” he said. “I decided to pick up the torch and carry on with this because that’s what God will have you do.”

To think it all started with a calling and a can of paint.

“I called Menards and told them I need two paints for Jesus: a white, white as snow, and a grey for the grey dove of peace,” Dixon said. “I told myself if you are going to do this for Jesus, you are really going to do this for Jesus.”

If you’d like to nominate an everyday hero message Brandon Merano on Facebook here or e-mail us at news@wcia.com with Everyday Hero in the subject line.