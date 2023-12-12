CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The bike business was booming for the Salvation Army in Champaign County on Tuesday. It was all thanks to a group of men who stepped in when bikes were stolen last year, saving Christmas for lots of kids in Central Illinois.

It took a few good men and an idea. It all started in December 2022, when a Toys for Tots trailer was broken into. Thieves stole hundreds of children’s toys and items — including bikes.

As the organization scrambled to replace toys, three men were already working to help: John Peeler, Jim Hampton and Stan Friese.

“I made contact with these guys and said, ‘Hey, well we’ll get the bikes back. Tell me how many you had,'” Peeler said. “I rounded up a bunch of guys that I know and we just went out shopping and replaced them.”

But replacing last year’s stolen bikes wasn’t enough. This year, “the guys” delivered 110 bikes, eight scooters and a big wheel — all going to kids in need this Christmas.

“When John called me this year, we already decided we were going to try to double it,” Friese said, “which we did. We doubled it. And we’ll shoot for more next year.”

Although the guys did the heavy lifting, students from the University of of Illinois’ Pike Fraternity picked up the last bit of work unloading all these bikes.

“It makes me feel fantastic,” Friese said.

If you would like to give, there is still time. You can drop off a toy at WCIA 3’s building on South Neil Street, or at one of the dozens of other drop-off locations in Champaign County. A list of toy drop sites can be found at champaign-il.toysfortots.org.

