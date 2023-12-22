Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) — Some call it coincidence, others call it a Christmas blessing.

For Linda Swartz that blessing came from an electrician with a passion for preservation.

“I was really shocked because I didn’t think it was going to work,” said Linda.

Thanks to Electrician Lars Robins, and his quick thinking he turned around the Swartz’s holiday season finding a book, bringing Swartz back to her childhood.



“I was so surprised because you were here to fix my house, not my little things,”

The little thing she mentioned is hearing her late mother’s voice again for the first time.

“My mom died in March of 2020 right before COVID shut down, this is pretty special, brings tears to your eyes when you hear your parent’s voice again,” added Swartz.

Robins cleaned the corrosion off the books, and they worked.

“For a second there it looked like it wasn’t going to work for us but it did so yeah I couldn’t be happier,” explained Robins.

The reason for his passion is Lars was a teacher before becoming an electrician, both careers based on service.

“Helping people is the heart of what we do, so being able to help somebody in that kind of specific way, those opportunities don’t come around too often but when they do you kind of jump on them,” added Robins.

“After hearing her mother read her childhood book again, there was another project he had to finish before he left. “Thanks to Lars taking just a few minutes of his time that he didn’t have to do.” added Bruce Swartz.

Showing a small act of kindness, can go well beyond words.

“IT’S A CHRISTMAS BLESSING” added Swartz.