BEECHER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a town of 250 people, but one is a Beecher City High School student who’s leaving his mark helping the people he grew up with.

An out-of-the-box idea that started years ago has finally come to fruition: helping freedom ministries in Shumway to provide home-cooked meals, groceries, and more to people in the community and beyond.

It’s why Kenneth Robbins is this week’s Everyday Hero.

“I wanted to do something different that wasn’t ever really heard of or done in boy scouts around me from when I grew up,” said Robbins.

For an Eagle Scout project, he turned an outdated building into a state-of-the-art kitchen and food pantry.

“Very proud, very proud, not many kids, not many adults let alone kids have the work ethic or endurance to do a lot of things like this,” said Crystal Robbins, his mother.

Kenneth spent two years and 500 hours of hard work turning the old enduring freedom ministries food pantry’s kitchen into what it is now.

“When I look back at the pictures of what it was before we even started anything to what it is now it’s completely unrecognizable,” said Robbins. “I didn’t realize how big of an impact it would make and it makes me feel really good about doing it and putting in all the work that I did and kept pushing and listening to everyone that said ‘don’t stop, keep going.'”

That out-of-the-box idea has Robbins now bringing boxes of food and hot meals to hundreds in the Beecher City Area.