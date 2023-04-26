CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign firefighter is being recognized as one of Illinois Jaycees Outstanding Young Persons of the Year.

It’s why he’s tonight’s Everyday Hero.

Champaign Fire Lieutenant Jason Rector is being honored for his business, economic and entrepreneurial accomplishments, and humanitarian and voluntary leadership.

Lt. Rector is also President of Champaign Firefighters Local 126, and owner of Rector Property Management and Construction. He’s also co-founder of Champaign Firefighters Benevolent Funds and active in many other community organizations.

“I’m just truly humbled and honored to receive this award, that being said it’s my passion to serve,” Rector said. “I love Champaign very much and I enjoy serving the community.”

People were also able to sign up for Jaycees at the event. There was also a diaper and donation drive raising money for The United Way.

