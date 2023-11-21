SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in Sidney are using the power of social media to help fellow neighbors in need.

One woman made a post for others to ask for anything they might want, that others may be willing to part with. The post has gotten people in the giving spirit, and it all started as a simple idea.

Tish Selle Howard wanted to make it easy for her neighbors in Sidney to find something they may be lacking.

“I’m on several small-town Facebook community pages,” she said. “I’d seen this post on one of their pages and I just thought, what a great idea to bring the community together.”

Selle Howard has lived in the village for a decade, and she said they’ve always been open to helping others in the community. She knew as soon as she posted on the popular “The Sidney Scoop !” Facebook page, people would be reaching out wanting to help others.

“By posting this, there most likely there would be, you know, a lot of responses, a lot of reception to it,” Selle Howard said.

Alexis Thomas was one of those people who wrote on the post, asking for a twin bed.

“I was really kind of scrolling through the comments a little bit, and I saw a lot of people on there were saying like, ‘Hey, I’ve got this if you need it,” she said. “And I thought it was just awesome to see the community come together and everybody just kind of sharing things with each other.”

Thomas said before she knew it, somebody was offering to give her a new mattress. It’s not just for material items, either. Some people have also gotten help with car troubles, and so far, the post has received more than sixty comments.

Selle Howard said the goal is to help people feel more comfortable asking for help, and that’s the whole point, keeping the conversation open.

“Everybody just pitches in,” Selle Howard said. “So, there’s lots of ideas that can be helpful and rewarding if you just kind of look out there and see what others are doing.”