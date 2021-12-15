Events planned for New Year’s Eve in Springfield

by: Tim Ditman

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The First Night celebration returns to downtown Springfield this December 31, offering family-friendly events for the 35th year.

The Springfield Area Arts Council said free arts activities for kids will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Hoogland Center for the Arts. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., jazz music will fill the air at Boone’s restaurant. Starting at 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church will host events to celebrate Black culture, including a play about the Emancipation Proclamation and performances of works by modern Black composers.

From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Hoogland center will host live entertainment, including magicians and folk dancers. Tickets for these performances are $5 for kids and $20 for adults. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance by going to Hoogland’s website.

Fireworks will cap off the night at 11:15 p.m. The arts council said the best spot to watch is the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Fourth Street.

