SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The First Night celebration returns to downtown Springfield this December 31, offering family-friendly events for the 35th year.



The Springfield Area Arts Council said free arts activities for kids will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Hoogland Center for the Arts. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., jazz music will fill the air at Boone’s restaurant. Starting at 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church will host events to celebrate Black culture, including a play about the Emancipation Proclamation and performances of works by modern Black composers.



From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Hoogland center will host live entertainment, including magicians and folk dancers. Tickets for these performances are $5 for kids and $20 for adults. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance by going to Hoogland’s website.



Fireworks will cap off the night at 11:15 p.m. The arts council said the best spot to watch is the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Fourth Street.