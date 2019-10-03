Events for domestic violence awareness

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in 2014, almost 65,800 intimate violence incidents were reported to Illinois law enforcement. Between July 2013 – 2014, there were 84 domestic violence-related deaths in Illinois, including 15 children.
This month, Dove, Inc., a coalition of religious groups, volunteers and advocates working for justice, equality and understanding, is holding candle-lighting ceremonies in each county it serves to honor victims, celebrate survivors and recognize those who take a stand against domestic violence.
Shelby County
The First Assembly of God Church
108 South Oak Street, Shelbyville
Thursday, October 3, 7 pm
DeWitt County
Christ Lutheran Church
701 South Mulberry Street, Clinton
Thursday, October 10, 7 pm
Macon County
First Presbyterian Church
204 West Prairie, Decatur
Tuesday, October 15, 7 pm
Piatt County
First Presbyterian Church
214 South Charter Street, Monticello
Thursday, October 24, 7 pm
Moultrie County
United Methodist Church
216 West Jefferson, Sullivan
Tuesday, October 29, 7 pm