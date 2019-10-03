Events for domestic violence awareness

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in 2014, almost 65,800 intimate violence incidents were reported to Illinois law enforcement. Between July 2013 – 2014, there were 84 domestic violence-related deaths in Illinois, including 15 children.

This month, Dove, Inc., a coalition of religious groups, volunteers and advocates working for justice, equality and understanding, is holding candle-lighting ceremonies in each county it serves to honor victims, celebrate survivors and recognize those who take a stand against domestic violence.

Shelby County

The First Assembly of God Church

108 South Oak Street, Shelbyville

Thursday, October 3, 7 pm

DeWitt County

Christ Lutheran Church

701 South Mulberry Street, Clinton

Thursday, October 10, 7 pm

Macon County

First Presbyterian Church

204 West Prairie, Decatur

Tuesday, October 15, 7 pm

Piatt County

First Presbyterian Church

214 South Charter Street, Monticello

Thursday, October 24, 7 pm

Moultrie County

United Methodist Church

216 West Jefferson, Sullivan

Tuesday, October 29, 7 pm