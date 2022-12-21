CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up.

Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported

Canceled Events

Many area holiday events have also been affected by winter storms. The following have been canceled:

Holiday GLOW at Allerton Park in Monticello : closed on Dec. 23, and on Dec. 24-26 for the holidays.

: closed on Dec. 23, and on Dec. 24-26 for the holidays. Night Lights at Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden in Mahomet : canceled on Dec. 23-24.

: canceled on Dec. 23-24. Jolly Trolley Rides at The Virginia Theatre in Champaign : canceled Dec. 22.

: canceled Dec. 22. Winter Nights at Prairie Farm in Champaign : closed on Dec. 24-25.

: closed on Dec. 24-25. Lighting Up Paxton: canceled Dec. 22-23.

City closures

The City of Champaign administrative offices, including the county courthouse and sheriff’s office, will be closed to the public on Dec. 22 to maintain employee safety and allow the city to focus on the delivery of emergency services during the forecasted storm.

The City of Urbana Administrator, Carol Mitten has announced that due to predicted weather conditions, the City of Urbana business offices will run on a remote-only basis for Thursday, December 22, 2022. City business offices can be accessed by telephone and email communications only.

In Decatur, Waste Management will be starting regular garbage pickup one hour earlier than normal on Dec. 22 to stay ahead of the predicted snow.

Check with your local officials about city services that may be impacted near you.

Snow routes & road closures

Many areas in Central Illinois have already activated snow routes and safety precautions ahead of hazardous weather. Make sure to check with your local officials for any snow route updates.

