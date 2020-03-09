Event to raise awareness about need for organ donors

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– People are organizing an event to help others find an organ donor. It’s called Team Tommy’s Donor Roundup. The event is in honor of Thomas Butts. Butts worked as a police officer for the Decatur Police Department for 29 years and retired to work in courthouse security. He died last year because he did not find a match. Now his wife and others in the community are planning a fundraiser to raise awareness about the need for donors.

There will be four Central Illinois country bands playing at the event for donations. Tickets are $25. Half of the ticket sales and all tips and money raised will be donated to the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois. The event is April 10th at the Decatur Civic Center from 7 to 12pm. Doors open at 5pm.