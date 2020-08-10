Event to help families prepare for school

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville Restoring Our Community is helping parents prepare for a much different school year. They had their 4th Annual Back to School Giveaway. They gave out free food, backpacks with school supplies, haircuts, and dental screenings. “It’s a way to give back to the community. Our kids need it. We want them to know there are people out here who care that’s here to support them, support the parents,” said Breon Boye, Danville Restoring Our Community.

Danville District plans to have half day in person instruction for Kindergarten through 4th grades. When they aren’t on campus, they will learn at home. Parents will also have the option of complete remote learning. Grades 5th through 12th will all be remote. Special education will be offered in-person instruction.