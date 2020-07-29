Honoring everyday heroes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)—Michelle’s Bridal and Tuxedo participated in a nationwide campaign called Brides Across America. Organizers gave away bridal gowns for healthcare workers, first responders, military and their families. “We were so excited to have something exciting and fun to look forward to. Just to do something good and put some smiles on some people’s faces,” said Cassidy Juodis, Michelle’s Bridal Bridal Stylist. Nine brides came in and one traveled as far as seven hours just to find the perfect dress for her wedding day.

“I walked in and felt nerves honestly. I was really nervous to be treated this way,” said Megan Roberts. Roberts is a registered nurse in Kansas City, and she also serves in the US Navy Reserve. “It’s just my job. It’s what I do,” said Roberts.

In March, she was deployed to New York City to help people with coronavirus. She was working 12 hour shifts. “Those days I didn’t really have a break. I worked everyday. Those patients with COVID are very sick, so they needed our support,” said Roberts. On a day when Roberts would usually be caring for others, she’s getting a break from her duties. “For me it’s hard to wrap my mind around what I do and to think I’m an actual hero,” said Roberts. To others she is, and now she’s got the dress to prove it.