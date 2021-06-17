Event celebrates black-owned restaurant this weekend

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurants are coming together to participate in 217 Black Restaurant Weekend. It’s in honor of Juneteenth.

The weekend highlights diversity.

Organizers are calling for people to visit the restaurants, take pictures of the food and post them on social media.

Stango Cuisine in Urbana is one of the restaurants participating in the event.

Owners say they will be sticking to their regular menu, and are excited to share their dishes during the event.

“Supporting and encouraging each other like you can do anything and you still have the support,” said Mubanga Chanda, the co-owner of Stango Cuisine. “Because you can’t do anything by yourself. So kind of like you have the support of your people for the community will just come out and support you.”

If you post a picture, use the hashtag #217BlackRestaurantWeekend to win prizes.

The food trucks participating include Brien’s Bistro, C&C Kitchen, Come Get This Food Truck, and The STuft Bird.

Treats include CBPB Popcorn Shop and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Brick and Mortar shops include Caribbean Grill, Dis N Dat BBQ, Rumberger’s Wings & More, Stango Cuisine, Neil St. Blues, and Wood N’ Hog.