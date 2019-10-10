Evening with Medal of Honor recipient supports ALPLM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The sole remaining Marine who received the Medal of Honor during WWII is being honored at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Hershel “Woody” Williams will share his war experiences and detail how he earned his medal during the Battle of Iwo Jima during a special event in December. Williams was honored for single-handedly attacking fortified Japanese positions with “unyielding determination” for four hours to stop machine gun fire against his troops.

Williams’ appearance at the event will benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation’s campaign to provide a permanent home for rare Lincoln items. The foundation purchased a huge array of Lincoln artifacts and documents in 2007 on behalf of ALPLM including gloves he carried to the theater the night of his assassination and his presidential seal.

The foundation and library are working together to raise the remaining funds required to pay for this collection and keep it at ALPLM. Ticket prices offer a charitable deduction to the extent allowed by law.

Evening with Hershel Williams

WWII Medal of Honor recipient

ALPLM

December 3

Special Events Reservations