CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A house is a total loss after a fire Monday evening.

Crews said it started near the back of the house around 7 p.m., and it spread throughout the home. The roof and the back of the house collapsed. They say they had to call for backup to get more water, and it was a challenge to put the fire out.

More than eight departments responded.

No one was home at the time and no one was hurt.