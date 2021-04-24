Even during the pandemic, flower shops stay steady with business

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Floral shops are staying steady with business even during the pandemic.

At Abbott’s Florist in Champaign, workers say April and May are typically some of its busiest times during a regular year.

In-person events like prom and graduation may be on hold but people are still buying flowers for different reasons.

An employee says some customers may be looking for a pick-me-up after the winter season.

“Giving someone something that says, here, you know, this is, thinking of you,” said Whitney Havice, a florist at Abbott’s Florist. “I appreciate you and in this last year more than ever, I think people have taken a step back in general and have thought about who’s really important in my life.”

Mother’s day is May 9th. Abbott’s Florist is already putting together special arrangements with roses, lilies or hydrangeas.