CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – As Russia’s invasion continues, many religious groups are finding ways to support Ukrainian citizens fleeing the country. One local church leader headed overseas.

A Champaign evangelist returned from a trip to Moldova Monday. He said he went there to help his friends process the war in Ukraine, and try to keep them moving forward.

“We see the photographs, and the destruction and the pain and the death… But this is going to go on long after even that stops,” Tracy Barr with Champaign Church of Christ said.

“It was emotionally hard because these are my friends that this is happening to. It’s emotionally hard because it dawned on me one day – I’ll probably never see some of these guys again,” he said.

His church has connections across Europe, including a sister church in Odesssa, Ukraine. So, when a friend asked him to fly to the border and help, he did.

“He called me and said ‘hey, I’m going. Do you want to go?’ And it took about that long. I said ‘Absolutely I’m there, let’s go.’”

For about 10 days, he worked at the border of Moldova. He said his goal was to encourage and comfort his friends who’ve had to evacuate Ukraine.

“Some of them are just paralyzed, saying ‘I can’t even think about moving on.’ I said, ‘well, I don’t want to force you but you may have to, so what do you think? Maybe we should start maybe a plan B or a plan C and pray it never happens.’”

He heard many talk about leaving their husbands, brothers and sons behind to fight. But despite being so close to the conflict, he was never afraid.

“I knew I was coming back to America; I wasn’t suffering like they were. So I felt like I had no reason to say: ‘oh this is so hard,’ because what do I have to complain about?”

He left with thousands of dollars in donations for food, medicine and other necessities… And came back with a new perspective.

“The greatest challenge for any Christian is – love your enemies. We in America, we talk about that theoretically. Their enemies are lobbing bombs at them so it’s much deeper for them.”

The friend he traveled with is still overseas in Warsaw helping out with evacuations.

They worked with the nonprofit Hope Worldwide, and Larr encourages people to donate. He said they also have a special fund called “European mission society,” which is dedicated purely to humanitarian relief.