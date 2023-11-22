CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign restaurant is gearing up for the holidays through festive window decorations.

It’s a yearly tradition at Esquire Lounge. Co-Owner Jackie Sampson said she does this because it gets themselves and others in the Christmas spirit. Sampson said every year, they get their windows decorated right before the parade because the parade route passes right by their restaurant.

She said it’s usually one of their busiest weeks of the year, and that the most traffic comes in before or after the parade.

“I think a lot of people shop at small businesses the Saturday of the parade downtown, which is a boost to everybody downtown,” Sampson said. “And then they go out to eat, which is great, too, for us.”

This will be Champaign’s 23rd Annual Parade of Lights. The Grinch will be this year’s grand marshal.

Sampson also said there will be a charity beer-tasting event on Dec. 9. Tickets are $25 dollars and all proceeds go to Toys for Tots.

The Parade of Lights will take place Saturday at 6 p.m.