All four escaped jail inmates taken back into custody

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials in Fulton County say the fourth inmate who escaped the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday was arrested Sunday without incident.

The sheriff’s office announced earlier Sunday morning that Zachary Hart had been spotted the night before near Cuba, Ill. The fugitive asked the resident for a ride but was denied, according to police statements.

Hart and three other inmates escaped the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday evening. The other three were captured Thursday by police.

ORIGINAL REPORT: CUBA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Illinois Sheriff’s Office said someone saw jail escapee Zachary Hart Saturday night in Cuba, Ill.

At 8:39 p.m. Saturday, U.S. Marshals were searching an area northwest of Cuba, when a local resident called and said they saw the escaped inmate.

Deputies say Hart asked for a ride, but he was denied. Police say he was last seen headed south on Cameron Road, which is about 1.5 miles west of Cuba.

Officers say they responded and searched the area, but did not locate Hart.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. A picture taken by the resident is shown below.

An arrest warrant for escape was issued for Hart on Thursday with a bond set at $1 million.

According to a press release faxed to WMBD, Hart is facing charges of aggravated domestic battery, home invasion, possession of a stolen debit card, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon with no FOID, fleeing and eluding a police officer, obstructing justice, and failure to appear pay order DUI.

Call the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office with any information at (309) 547-2277, or dial 9-1-1 in case of an emergency or sightings.