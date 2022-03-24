TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Serious damage was done to the Ervin Park restrooms Wednesday night.

Photos provided by the City show that a bathroom stall and sink were destroyed.

Photo Courtesy: City of Tuscola Facebook



“It is so disheartening to discover willful destruction of public property and facilities that are so important to so many of you,” city officials wrote in a Facebook post. “As public funds are used to install and maintain these facilities, this is a violation to all of us.”

The restrooms will be out of service until repairs can be completed.

Tuscola Police are still investigating the crime, and anyone with information should call 217-253-2351 or email tpd@tuscola.org.