‘Error in bookkeeping’ prompts IRS audit into area school district

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — For the past three years, the Maroa-Forsyth School District has been paying thousands of dollars in late fees to the federal government.

Superintendent John Ahlemeyer confirmed to WCIA Thursday that an “error in bookkeeping” was discovered during a routine district financial audit last year.

According to that audit, the district underreported payroll taxes over a three-year period, Ahlemeyer said.

That prompted an additional investigation by the Internal Revenue Service, which tallied up late-payment fines owed by the district as a result.

Ahlemeyer said the district has paid $40,000 in annual late payments to the IRS “over the last three years.”

School board president Lindsey Wise did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the matter from WCIA on Thursday.

In an email, Ahlemeyer, who announced his 2021 retirement last week, said in an email that the district “is grateful for the thorough work of our auditors and the assistance of the IRS in resolving the issue and assuring the bookkeeping error does not occur again.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.