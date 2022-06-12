URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s pride month, and people are celebrating equality across the country. Here in Champaign-Urbana, one organization wanted to throw an extra special celebration this year. Uniting Pride threw their first-ever June “pride party” Sunday.

Uniting Pride of Champaign County is a nonprofit that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community. They said wanted to celebrate how far the movement has come and highlight the work that still needs to be done.

They partnered with the Urbana Free Library, Public Health District and more to provide a family-friendly day of fun. Director of Operations Nicole Frydman said sometimes people are tempted to think the pride movement has reached its goals, but 2021 was a difficult year. Legislative debates regarding LGBTQ+ issues are ongoing across the country.

“We absolutely still have work to do. It absolutely still matters that we gather out. I’m proud on the streets of the communities in which we live. We have a long way to go. And we’re still going to be here fighting that good fight,” Frydman said.

That’s why they provided resources for people to register to vote in the upcoming Illinois primary election. The organization said they’ve got several other events lined up for the rest of pride month, and everyone is welcome to celebrate with them.

Uniting Pride’s next event is a Juneteenth celebration at Douglass Park.

Their full pride celebration will take place on October 1 this year. They said there’s plenty of ways to get involved, so if you’re interested in volunteering, you can visit their website.