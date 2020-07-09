EPA awards nearly $400,000 to U of I for air-quality research

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced they are giving research funding to the University of Illinois to improve air-quality models.

They said the $399,469 would be used to look into improving models that show how chemicals react in the atmosphere. “EPS supports the university’s innovative research to improve air quality models,” said Kurt Thiede, regional administrator. “This work is vital to improving our knowledge of pollutants in the air and will enable us to take better-informed actions to improve air quality and enhance public health.”

Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation Susan Martinis praised Professor Christopher Tessum for getting this money for the “Machine-Learned Atmospheric Chemical Mechanisms” project. “Air quality is a critical factor in human health and well-being. The advanced capabilities that will be developed in this project promise to enhance air quality modeling capabilities and enable better decision-making by states, municipalities, and tribal agencies, improving health outcomes and quality of life.”

Officials said the project is supposed to improve the “computational efficiency of chemical mechanisms using machine-learning algorithms, without sacrificing accuracy. This will reduce the computational expense of air-quality modeling for regulatory impact assessment, allowing a wider range of stakeholders to take advantage of the technology and streamlining the process of modeling air pollution.”

There was a total of nearly $6 million awarded to institutions for research to improve air quality models.