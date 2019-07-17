Entry rules for Champaign County Fair

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2019 Champaign County Fair is July 19th – 27th.

Here is a look at the fair rules.

Patrons of the fair will be issued a wristband upon entry and will always be required to wear the wrist band while on the fair grounds. Failure to wear the wristband could result in the patron’s removal from the grounds

Re-entry will be allowed with an intact wrist band. Patrons who leave will be subject to a security screening and wrist band inspection prior to re-entering the grounds.

Prohibited items will be listed at all main gates and entrances to the fair. Like most venues, the fair has gone to a clear bag policy. Bags and backpacks are prohibited unless clear. Clutch purses may be allowed but are subject to search.

With Illinois Concealed Carry Laws patrons are remined that this is a prohibited location and concealed carry is not allowed.

No coolers or similar containers are allowed inside the midway or grandstands.

Outside alcohol is prohibited.

Strollers and diaper bags are allowed but may be subject to search.

Animals not involved with Fair exhibits or being used as service animals are not allowed.

Bicycles are prohibited inside the midway area of the fair.

No loitering will be allowed in the parking areas of the fairgrounds.

Due to forecasted high temperatures during the fair organizers remind people to stay hydrated.

The fair will allow one unopened (sealed) bottle of water per person.

Kessler Hall is air conditioned and should be used as a cooling station as needed.