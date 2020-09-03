Entries now being accepted for Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful Contest

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Beautify Decatur Coalition said entries for the 2020 Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful Contest are now open and being accepted for area organizations.

This is the 10th year for the contest. Officials said it highlights area businesses and encourages them to keep attractive store fronts. There are four categories:

Best Use of Flowers (Winners receive a Striglos Desk Chair and one free Papa Murphy’s Pizza per month for a year)

Best Landscape (Winner gets $500 in landscaping and flowers from Connie’s Country Greenhouse)

Best Signage (Winner receives a $500 Speed Lube Service gift card)

Most Litter-Free (Winner gets $500 Garbage Service or Roll-off container from Advanced Disposal)

Additionally, contestants will be eligible to win the Most Popular award. The prize for that is a $500 Lowe’s gift card and a wheelbarrow full of $250 worth of garden tools. Officials said the business that wins this would have “the WOW factor and is showcased easily in the photo as the most bee-utiful business!” The community will vote online to determine the winner.

Registration is open through September 30. In October, judges will visit contestants to determine the top businesses for each category.