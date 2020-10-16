Entries being accepted for Small Town Living Christmas Parade

OREANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The organizers of the Small Town Living Christmas Parade are taking entries for this year’s parade.

According to the entry form, the parade is set for December 12 at 4:30 p.m. With the entry form, they also included a list of rules.

Parade watchers will be able to have candy thrown to them.

Social distancing must be followed during line-up. Face masks are to be worn when social distancing cannot be achieved. “At approximately 4:25, we will start bunching up the parade so that there are not major gaps.”

Parade line-up will start at 3 p.m. on Rayjon Drive. Entrants can enter the line-up area at the intersection of Rayjon and W. South Street.

There will be no theme for the parade, but officials said all entries are to have a Christmas theme. “Political entries will be accepted, but must maintain the Christmas theme.”

There is a minimum of 50 Christmas lights needed for the parade as it starts at dusk. Running lights may remain on, but headlights on cars are to be turned off.

Entries must be mailed in by December 6.