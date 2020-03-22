Breaking News
2 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Champaign county
Entrepreneur starts fundraiser to help businesses with closed doors

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Many small businesses aren’t open right now as they do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, but one entrepreneur came up with a way to bring in business for places that are struggling with closed doors.

Emma Reinbold owns a food truck called Just BEE Açaí that travels to Champaign-Urbana and other surrounding communities. Reinbold started a gift card fundraiser as a way to generate money for other small businesses now that customers can use later.

Reinbold came up with a t-shirt design. The shirts she’s selling online say “support your local everything.” One shirt costs $20.

“When times get difficult, it’s even that much more important to come together as a community,” says Reinbold. “When I was kind of sitting here unable to help 80 businesses by myself…I thought why not tap into the pool of people we’ve grown to know through Just BEE [Açaí].”

Reinbold will use the money raised from the t-shirts to purchase $25 physical or e-gift cards to businesses in the area. Anyone who buys a shirt will be entered into a raffle to win one of the gift cards.

The deadline to order a shirt and enter the raffle is Friday, March 27 at 11:59pm. Just BEE Açaí will randomly select winners the week of March 30th.

