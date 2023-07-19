SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Board held a special meeting Tuesday night to allow the county dive team to go back to work, but instead, every dive team member resigned one by one.

The Dive Team Commander, Austin Pritchard, said he got an email from Sonny Ross, the Public Safety Board Chairman, two weeks ago telling him and his team to stand down. The reason: Ross said the team was not properly founded or insured.

“An unfounded attack on one member is an attack on the entire team,” one dive team member said. “It is this reason I am no longer a member of this dive team.”

The board deliberated for over an hour in a closed session, eventually voting unanimously on a resolution that would allow the dive team to go back to work and would give the board and team 60 days to come up with a solution to some of the unresolved issues.

When Pritchard went to address the board in public comments, he thanked the board for passing the resolution to let them work and asked for Ross to step down as the Public Safety Board Chairman.

When Ross shook his head no, each dive team member read an emotional letter to the board one by one, citing that the treatment from Ross and other board members as the reason they can no longer serve on the team.

“Over the past several months, the unprofessional texts, socials media messages and conversations conducted by the head trustee and board members towards the commanders and dive team members are unacceptable,” one dive team member said.

After every team member resigned, Pritchard asked Ross once again to resign and he said no. Pritchard then resigned as the Dive Team Commander.

The crowd asked several times for Ross to resign, but he refused again, eventually leaving the meeting all together.

WCIA has reached out to Ross and the Board President for comment; we have not heard back yet.