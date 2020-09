CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Football is back at Memorial Stadium, but there is more going on there than just a game.

There will also be entertainment on Zuppke Field for students, that includes movie nights that start Friday night. They are showing a double-feature of “Black Panthers” and “Hidden Figures.”

On Saturday, there will be a concert featuring local band 90’s Daughter.

Everyone must socially distance and wear masks. Both events are free.