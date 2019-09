SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)-- While the city waits to take on future capital projects, they are getting some other jobs out of the way. Several streets in the heart of the city are being worked right now.

A sewer replacement project is underway on Walnut Street. The Springfield Public Works Department said this will set the way for the street to made into a two lane road with bike lanes. Spruce Street was just changed into a two way street. This change was apart of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project.