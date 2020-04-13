Enjoying traditions while social distancing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Since social distancing made it a bit more difficult for the Easter bunny to make the rounds, some communties decided to give the bunny a hand. They brought the celebration right to people’s front doors. Saturday Tilton Fire Department, Public Works, and Ambulance Service gave the rabbit a ride in their neighborhood. “It’s always great to see children smile, but it was just as amazing to see the older community come out, the parents of the community come out, and just see the community come together, especially since we’ve all been stuck in our houses,” said Ryan Washkowiak, Village of Tilton Trustee. With nowhere to go, places like Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre offered online games and a virtual egg hunt. “We made it a little kind of a “Where is Waldo” guessing game, so they have to tell us how many eggs are there. How many are of a certain kind,” said Ben Harroun, Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In General Manager.

Chambana Moms put a different spin on the same tradition. “Letting people exercise their creativity and create their own eggs artistically so to speak, and put them up in their homes for others to see,” said Laura Bleill, Mom and Chief of Chambanamoms.Com. Then people are able to get in their cars and search for the eggs on homes and businesses. Organizers say they hope events like these unite the community but also bring some fun for kids. “They’re missing a lot of traditions. If we can help maybe bring one of those traditions back of course in a different way, we’re happy to do that,” said Bleill. “We’re hoping some of these things are going to give them a little joy,” said Harroun.