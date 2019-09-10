Engineering job fair

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — More than 7,000 UI engineering students and alumni are expected to attend a two-day career fair.

Roughly 200 companies will be represented, with a collective 600 individual recruiters staffing company booths each day.

The career fair begins at noon Tuesday and Wednesday and wraps up at 6 pm. Students and alumni can line up outside of Peabody beforehand. Ford Motor Company is also expected to have its vehicles on display outside.

The fair will take place in two different gyms at the Activities and Recreation Center.

