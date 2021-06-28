Engineer to assess condition of collapsed Chester Street building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two streets in downtown Champaign remain closed after a building apparently collapsed on Saturday.

Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith says the property owner has contacted a structural engineer to evaluate the condition of the building.

He says both Water and Chester streets, along with the sidewalks next to the building, will stay blocked off for safety concerns until the property can be checked out.

“We do not know what may have contributed to the collapse yet,” he says.

The structure at 63-65 E. Chester Street formerly housed Chester Street Bar, until it closed in 2017 after a fire.

WCIA spoke with Amy Myers on Sunday, who tended the bar for decades and recalled fun times had there in years past.

In 2019, WCIA reported that owner Scott Cochrane planned to install a new brewery in the area, as part of his plans to revitalize Chester Street.