CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Rachel Joy is the new Equity and Engagement Director – Chief Equity Officer for the City of Champaign.

“It’s a great opportunity. It’s a lot of responsibility, but I am excited about it. It’s an opportunity to take and really see equity being institutionalized for the city of Champaign. So it’s huge, and I’m honored to be able to do it,” Joy said.

This department and role was started as part of the Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint, something Joy had a part in starting.

A big piece of that blueprint is the community partners. Like Carle Hospital, crime stoppers, Champaign school district and more.

Joy said those partners are going to be a big reason gun violence can come down, and her department is ready to help.

“We’ll be working directly with the partners. It’s not a here’s money to do this, here’s funding, but this is we’re in this together. And that’s what this department is really about,” she said.

She said starting this blueprint, and this department has been a team effort that she’s proud and humbled to be a part of.

“It has been an effort of an entire team, an entire city organization, but most importantly an entire community. So, I’m just a piece of this. I’ll have that title, but it’s going to be a lot of work, but it’s exciting,” she said.

Joy said, one thing that’s really important to her is making sure everyone has equity and access. She will officially start her new role later in March, but she said they’re already hitting the ground running.