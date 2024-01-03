CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — C-U at Home’s annual One Winter Night event is just one month away, and the organization is encouraging people to register.

For One Winter Night, volunteers spend one night braving the outdoors to get a sample of the challenges that may be faced by homeless people throughout the winter months. The exercise aims to build empathy and raise awareness for those experiencing homelessness.

Both teams and individuals also compete to raise funds for the cause. A C-U at Home Facebook post announced that two staff members are currently at the top spots and have already surpassed their $1000 goals. The overall fundraising goal of the event is $150,000. So far, nearly $5,000 has been accumulated.

If you would like to register for the event or donate to the cause, visit C-U at Home’s One Winter Night website.