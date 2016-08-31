Encouraging students to take part in political process

MONTICELLO — High school leaders are asking kids to get involved in the electoral process, and not just by voting. They’re encouraging juniors and seniors to register as election judges in Piatt County.

The city is offering eight spots to work on Election Day for $150. Other towns in the county are offering the same opportunity.

One teacher says it’s one way kids can get involved in their communities. He says the state requires high school social studies curriculum to include opportunities for civic engagement. This would satisfy that requirement.