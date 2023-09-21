SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield EMS worker charged with murder is now petitioning for pre-trial release under the conditions of the SAFE-T Act.

Peter Cadigan has been sitting in the Sangamon County Jail since January, awaiting trial for the murder of Earl Moore Jr. His bond was set at $1 million, but with the elimination of cash bail, his lawyers are petitioning for pre-trial release.

The SAFE-T Act allows for people who were arrested and detained before the elimination of cash bail to petition for release. The judge has 90 days to hold a hearing. But the filing of a petition doesn’t guarantee Cadigan will be released, as he is charged with a crime that gives the judge enough cause to detain him pre-trial.

Peggy Finley, the other EMS worker charged in this case, was able to bail out of jail in June when a judge reduced her bond from $1 million to $60,000.