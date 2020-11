CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Not many cars driving in the State Farm Center parking lot on Wednesday as the Illini Basketball season tipped off. It is one that players, coaches and fans have been waiting for.

“It’s been 260 plus days since you played, I think these guys are competitors, they live for this moment,” said Coach Brad Underwood.

It was a strange start to the year. The pandemic does not allow fans in the arena.