Employers still struggling to hire

A hiring sign is seen outside home improvement store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Friday, April 2, 2021. America’s employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “It’s coming from everywhere. Like, employers are needing people.” Despite businesses continuing to reopen, employers say they’re struggling to hire. The most recent jobs report from the US Department of Labor shows an uptick in unemployment.

This was a discussion with a Career Counselor from Parkland College, Brennon Hightower. Employers across the gamut are expressing a problem for a number of reasons, including employee’s fear of the coronavirus and not wanting to return to jobs that may pay less than unemployment.

The counselor says her department helps both current students and others in town get paired with education– including short-term certifications – that put people right into in-demand fields, that pay at least $15 dollars an hour.

As for employers looking to hire those students–

“Contact department chairs in that area of interest because those people that are over that department are going to have more contact with the students, because they’re going to know a little bit more about those students and be able to identify students that would be a good fit for those positions,” says Hightower.

Hightower tells us Parkland College has an online job board. It gives students a place to plan their future and employers another location to reach potential new hires.